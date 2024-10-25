Foresight and Tata Elxsi Collaborate on Vehicle Technologies

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings has announced a collaboration with Tata Elxsi to develop advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technologies using Foresight’s 3D perception solutions. These innovations will first target the Indian automotive market and aim to expand globally, marking a significant expansion for Foresight in various sectors including passenger vehicles, heavy machinery, and agriculture. The partnership leverages Tata Elxsi’s integration expertise and Foresight’s cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and efficiency in transportation.

