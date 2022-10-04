Ford September Total U.S. Sales Down 8.9%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that total U.S. sales for the month of September 2022 decreased 8.9 percent to 142,644 vehicles from 156,614 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's September retail sales were also down 11.7 percent.

Ford electric vehicle sales tripled in September and continued to be America's No.2 EV brand, up 197.3 percent, with Mustang Mach-E sales surging 47.3 percent and F-150 Lightning continues as America's best-selling electric pickup. E-Transit was also America's best-selling electric van in September.

Sales of Ford Hybrid vehicles totalled 74,046 vehicles. F-150 and Maverick hybrids represent America's best-selling hybrid trucks.

Overall F-Series sales declined 26.6 percent to 46,338 trucks sold.

Ford brand vehicle sales in September decreased 8.7 percent to 135,978 units and Lincoln brand vehicle sales also declined 12.8 percent to 6,666 units from last year.

Car sales for the month increased 23.5 percent to 3,458 units and SUV sales edged up 0.9 percent to 70,887 units, while Truck sales were down 18.3 percent to 68,299 units from last year.

Combined Bronco SUV family sales, including Bronco Sport, were up 33.6 percent to 20,156 vehicles over last year, with overall Ford SUV sales up 11.1 percent.

