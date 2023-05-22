News & Insights

Ford Reiterates 2023 Expectations

May 22, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ford (F) reiterated its expectations for full-year 2023 adjusted EBIT of $9 billion to $11 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion. The company continues to anticipate EBIT of about $7 billion for Ford Blue, up modestly from 2022, and approaching $6 billion for Ford Pro, nearly double last year, and a full-year loss of about $3 billion for the startup Ford Model e.

Also, at the capital markets event on Monday, the company will present bridges to a total company adjusted EBIT margin of 10% in 2026 - "a waypoint" to higher subsequent profitability. The company will provide walks to 2026 EBIT margin targets for Ford Blue of low double-digits and Ford Pro of mid-teens, and by late 2026 for Ford Model e of 8%.

Ford will also announce latest agreements for battery raw materials at the event.

