Ford November U.S. Sales Down 7.8%

December 02, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Friday that total U.S. sales for the month of November 2022 decreased 7.8 percent to 146,364 vehicles from 158,793 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's November retail sales were also down 15.8 percent.

But ford electric vehicles sales were up 103 percent for the month compared to year ago, making Ford America's second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla, the company said.

Car sales for the month decreased 13.3 percent to 3,265 units and SUV sales declined 15.0 percent to 61,889 units, while Truck sales were down 1.2 percent to 81,210 units from last year.

