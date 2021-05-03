Ford Is Boosting Its Stake in Battery Start-Up Solid Power, a Key QuantumScape Rival

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it's increasing its ownership stake in Solid Power, a Colorado-based maker of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) that has positioned itself as a key rival to QuantumScape (NYSE: QS).

Ford, which first invested in Solid Power in 2019, said that it will invest an unspecified sum in the battery maker's current $130 million Series B funding round. Once the round is complete, Ford and rival automaker BMW (OTC: BMWYY) (OTC: BAMXF), which is also investing in the Series B round, will own equal stakes in Solid Power.

Solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in today's lithium-ion batteries, have the potential to offer greater energy density than lithium-ion batteries with less weight and at a lower cost. A solid-state battery design that can be mass-produced at a reasonable cost has eluded researchers for years, but Solid Power, which began its work in 2012, is one of several start-ups believed to be closing in on a viable design for EVs.

Solid Power is currently producing its 20 ampere-hour battery cell, shown on the left, on a pilot production line. The smaller cell is the company's first-generation 5 ampere-hour design. Image source: Solid Power.

A key competitive differentiator: Solid Power's solid-state battery cells can be manufactured with equipment and processes adapted from lithium-ion battery production, meaning that existing battery plants can be adapted to produce its batteries at relatively low cost.

While other solid-state battery efforts, including QuantumScape's, are thought to be several years away from manufacturing, Solid Power is already producing its second-generation 20 ampere-hour (Ah) battery cells on a pilot production line.

As part of its agreement to invest in the start-up, Ford will receive full-scale prototype third-generation 100 Ah battery cells from Solid Power for testing in its EVs, starting next year.

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford. The Motley Fool recommends BMW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

