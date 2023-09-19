A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | Volumes light yesterday, stuck in pre-FOMC (Fed) holding pattern...

| THEMES: recent inflation data = sticky, will rate cut expectations be dialed back? | FOMC meeting kicks off today, 99% chance of rates unchanged | IPO market to improve? (Instacart Prices IPO at $30 a Share, at Top End of Range) | volatility eerily quiet | "this year has been all about owning quality growth stocks" | wide gap between large cap and small cap performance | monetary tightening = equities compete with cash & bonds

-by Shon Wilk, Nasdaq

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities LOWER Oil + TYields HIGHER

| UAW strike against automakers = 4th day, no resolution / most hours of work missed in 23 years

| The push toward zero-cost exchange-traded funds nears the finish line -WSJ

| VIX trading at historic lows, volatility is dead, eerily quiet... | S&P 500 Stock Index Marks 100 Days Without 1.5% Drop, First Time Since 2018 -BBG

* source: Yardeni Research

Brent (oil) = $95+ overnight, highest level since last Nov & 33% above June low

* source: Oxford Economics

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.3% Nasdaq -0.4% R2K +0.3% Cdn TSX -0.4%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.349%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,933, WTI +1%, $93; Brent +1%, $95, Bitcoin $27,185

2) Performance

Cyclicals vs Defensives - no clear direction after Q2 rally in cyclicals...

Growth (large cap) is back this year...

Yield Sensitive / Defensive / Recovery stocks have been underperformers

(charts relative to S&P 500)

Quality Growth Stocks represented in Tech space have been outperformers

(charts relative to S&P 500)

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

3) Nasdaq Investor Flows by Bill Bailey

Institutional investors = de-risking last week + a primary source of the pressure on the major indices. Pressure across all sectors and market caps except energy stocks

continue to see healthy index flows which remains a consistent theme this year.

As retail traders take pause in individual stocks, we seem them allocate money more into various Exchange Traded Products.

* source: Nasdaq

4) Lowest number of S&P 500 companies citing “ESG” on earnings calls since Q2 2020 -Factset Insight

5) FOMC meeting highlight of the week

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

* source: JP Morgan Asset Management

6) YTD performance...(as of Friday closing price)

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Asset Managers Rebuffed as EU Cracks Down on Use of ‘ESG’ - BNN

-Europe’s markets watchdog says it isn’t backing down from a controversial plan to restrict the use of “ESG” and “sustainability” in fund names, despite a barrage of criticism from asset managers.

-ESMA’s proposal, first unveiled in November, requires that a fund calling itself “ESG” have at least 80% of its assets promoting ESG goals. A fund calling itself “sustainable” — or a related term — needs at least 50% of its assets to live up to that name.

UK offers $300 mln guarantee for Asia and Pacific climate fund - Reuters

-Britain will provide guarantees of up to $300 million to a climate funding facility designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build infrastructure resilient to the impact of climate change in Asia and the Pacific.

-The guarantee will go to the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IFCAP), a leveraged guarantee mechanism for climate finance which was announced in May by the Asian Development Bank.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

US Federal Reserve set to hold interest rates but leave tightening in play- FT

but leave tightening in play- The Fed wants to cool spending ; strike, shutdown, student loans- RTRS

; strike, shutdown, student loans- UK inflation expected to tick up , complicating talk of BOE pause- BBG

, complicating talk of BOE pause- RBA discussed raising rates again in September , opted to pause- BBG

, opted to pause- Stellantis could close 18 facilities under UAW deal - CNBC

could under - Hedge fund bets could spark turmoil in US Treasuries , BIS warns- FT

, BIS warns- OECD raises 2023 global growth outlook , cuts 2024- RTRS

, cuts 2024- Euro zone Aug inflation revised slightly down-RTRS

revised slightly PBOC meets JPMorgan, Tesla to vow foreign business support - BBG

meets to vow - US national debt tops $33T for first time ever- NYT

for first time ever- Trump to woo striking union members , skipping 2nd G.O.P. debate- NYT

, skipping 2nd G.O.P. debate- The global economy enters an era of upheava l- BBG

enters an l- Ueda abandons ‘shock and awe’ on path toward BOJ normalization - BBG

on path toward - ECB to keep interest rates at 4% as long as needed, Villeroy says- BBG

as long as needed, Villeroy says- S&P 500 marks 100 days without 1.5% drop , first time since 2018- BBG

, first time since 2018- McCarthy’s plan avert US government shutdown faces backlash from GOP- BBG

faces backlash from GOP- Blinken meets Chinese Vice President on UN assembly in New York- BBG

on UN assembly in New York- NYC casino race could be upended by Las Vegas bookie scandal-NYPOST

TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries , sources say- RTRS

, sources say- Carrier explores listing commercial , home-fire units- BBG

, home-fire units- Rio Tinto CEO says Chinese steel demand is close to peaking - BBG

- Instacart is planning to sell shares in IPO for $30 or more - BBG

is planning - Hitachi seeks EU okay Thales deal with asset sales in France, Germany- RTRS

with asset sales in France, Germany- Amazon considers new subscription plans , One Medical integration w/ Prime- BI

, One Medical integration w/ Prime- Instacart prices shares at $30 as IPO market warms up- FT

as IPO market warms up- Microsoft Plans for Xbox Refresh Revealed by FTC Case Documents- BBG

Revealed by FTC Case Documents- Macy'sto hire more than 38,000 employees for holiday season-RTRS