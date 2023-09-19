A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
#marketseverywhere | Volumes light yesterday, stuck in pre-FOMC (Fed) holding pattern...
| THEMES: recent inflation data = sticky, will rate cut expectations be dialed back? | FOMC meeting kicks off today, 99% chance of rates unchanged | IPO market to improve? (Instacart Prices IPO at $30 a Share, at Top End of Range) | volatility eerily quiet | "this year has been all about owning quality growth stocks" | wide gap between large cap and small cap performance | monetary tightening = equities compete with cash & bonds
-by Shon Wilk, Nasdaq
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities LOWER Oil + TYields HIGHER
| UAW strike against automakers = 4th day, no resolution / most hours of work missed in 23 years
| The push toward zero-cost exchange-traded funds nears the finish line -WSJ
| VIX trading at historic lows, volatility is dead, eerily quiet... | S&P 500 Stock Index Marks 100 Days Without 1.5% Drop, First Time Since 2018 -BBG
* source: Yardeni Research
Brent (oil) = $95+ overnight, highest level since last Nov & 33% above June low
* source: Oxford Economics
DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.3% Nasdaq -0.4% R2K +0.3% Cdn TSX -0.4%
Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.349%
Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,933, WTI +1%, $93; Brent +1%, $95, Bitcoin $27,185
2) Performance
Cyclicals vs Defensives - no clear direction after Q2 rally in cyclicals...
Growth (large cap) is back this year...
Yield Sensitive / Defensive / Recovery stocks have been underperformers
(charts relative to S&P 500)
Quality Growth Stocks represented in Tech space have been outperformers
(charts relative to S&P 500)
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
3) Nasdaq Investor Flows by Bill Bailey
Institutional investors = de-risking last week + a primary source of the pressure on the major indices. Pressure across all sectors and market caps except energy stocks
continue to see healthy index flows which remains a consistent theme this year.
As retail traders take pause in individual stocks, we seem them allocate money more into various Exchange Traded Products.
* source: Nasdaq
4) Lowest number of S&P 500 companies citing “ESG” on earnings calls since Q2 2020 -Factset Insight
5) FOMC meeting highlight of the week
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
* source: JP Morgan Asset Management
6) YTD performance...(as of Friday closing price)
2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE
Asset Managers Rebuffed as EU Cracks Down on Use of ‘ESG’ - BNN
-Europe’s markets watchdog says it isn’t backing down from a controversial plan to restrict the use of “ESG” and “sustainability” in fund names, despite a barrage of criticism from asset managers.
-ESMA’s proposal, first unveiled in November, requires that a fund calling itself “ESG” have at least 80% of its assets promoting ESG goals. A fund calling itself “sustainable” — or a related term — needs at least 50% of its assets to live up to that name.
UK offers $300 mln guarantee for Asia and Pacific climate fund - Reuters
-Britain will provide guarantees of up to $300 million to a climate funding facility designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build infrastructure resilient to the impact of climate change in Asia and the Pacific.
-The guarantee will go to the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IFCAP), a leveraged guarantee mechanism for climate finance which was announced in May by the Asian Development Bank.
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
- US Federal Reserveset to hold interest rates but leave tightening in play-FT
- The Fed wants to cool spending; strike, shutdown, student loans-RTRS
- UK inflation expected to tick up, complicating talk of BOE pause-BBG
- RBA discussed raising rates again in September, opted to pause-BBG
- Stellantiscould close 18 facilities under UAW deal-CNBC
- Hedge fund bets could spark turmoil in US Treasuries, BIS warns-FT
- OECD raises 2023 global growth outlook, cuts 2024-RTRS
- Euro zone Aug inflationrevised slightly down-RTRS
- PBOCmeets JPMorgan, Tesla to vow foreign business support-BBG
- US national debt tops $33Tfor first time ever-NYT
- Trump to woo striking union members, skipping 2nd G.O.P. debate-NYT
- The global economyenters an era of upheaval-BBG
- Ueda abandons ‘shock and awe’on path toward BOJ normalization-BBG
- ECB to keep interest rates at 4%as long as needed, Villeroy says-BBG
- S&P 500 marks 100 days without 1.5% drop, first time since 2018-BBG
- McCarthy’s plan avert US government shutdownfaces backlash from GOP-BBG
- Blinken meets Chinese Vice President on UN assembly in New York-BBG
- NYC casino race could be upended by Las Vegas bookie scandal-NYPOST
- TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries, sources say-RTRS
- Carrier explores listing commercial, home-fire units-BBG
- Rio Tinto CEO says Chinese steel demand is close to peaking-BBG
- Instacart is planning to sell shares in IPOfor $30 or more-BBG
- Hitachi seeks EU okay Thales deal with asset sales in France, Germany-RTRS
- Amazon considers new subscription plans, One Medical integration w/ Prime-BI
- Instacart prices shares at $30as IPO market warms up-FT
- Microsoft Plans for Xbox RefreshRevealed by FTC Case Documents-BBG
- Macy'sto hire more than 38,000 employees for holiday season-RTRS
- Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says oil cuts not about ‘jacking up prices’-FT2) Funds grow bullish on crude, cautious on distillates-RTRS3) US oil output from top shale areas to fall for 3rd straight month in October, EIA says-RTRS 4) Saudi Arabia's crude exports drop to two-year low in July-RTRS 5) Fed faces familiar foe as oil prices threaten growth, inflation-BBG
