FOF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/14/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/14/26, Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (Symbol: FOF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.087, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of FOF's recent stock price of $13.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when FOF shares open for trading on 7/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FOF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $15.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.77.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

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Further FOF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.