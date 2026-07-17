Focus on Income-Producing ETFs for Retirement: Here's Why

For decades, low-cost index funds have been the cornerstone of retirement investing. Their broad diversification, low fees and simple structure have helped investors follow a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.

However, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, believes that relying solely on index funds may no longer be sufficient in today's evolving market environment, per a Moneywise article, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

According to the firm, several structural changes are reshaping financial markets and increasing the need for more actively managed retirement strategies.

Market Concentration Raises Portfolio Risks

One of BlackRock's primary concerns is the growing concentration of major equity indexes. The S&P 500 index invests about 38% of its portfolio in the Information Technology sector, which carries overvaluation concerns and occasional AI payoff worry-led selloffs. As a result, investors relying solely on this kind of passive index fund may face greater concentration risk than in the past.

Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty Adds Complexity

BlackRock also points to a more volatile global investment landscape.

Persistent geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding interest rates have made markets less predictable, limiting the effectiveness of a purely passive investment approach.

Longer Lifespans Change Retirement Needs

Another major challenge is longevity risk. The average global life expectancy is approximately 71 years, per ourworldindata.com. As people live longer, retirement savings may need to support spending for several decades.

Rather than focusing on accumulating wealth, retirees may increasingly need portfolios capable of generating steady income throughout retirement.

Embrace Income-Producing Solutions

More retirement plans are beginning to incorporate annuities into target-date funds, providing retirees with a stream of guaranteed income. While BlackRock already offers such products, both Vanguard and Fidelity have also announced plans to expand similar retirement income solutions, as mentioned in the above-said source.

ETFs to Buy

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few income-producing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be tapped for retirement.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index LVHI – Up 58% over the past five years (as of July 10, 2026); Yields 4.66% annually

The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility. The fund charges 40 bps in fees and yields 4.66% annually.

Global X SuperDividend ETF SDIV – Up 4% over the past year, down 40% over the past five years; Yield 9.17% annually

The underlying Solactive Global SuperDividend Index tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend-yielding equity securities in the world. The index provider applies certain dividend stability filters. It charges 58 bps in fees.

Franklin US Low Volatility High Dividend Index LVHD – Up 20.2% over the past five years (as of July 10, 2026); Yields 3.22% annually

The underlying QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index provides stable income through investment in stocks of profitable U.S. companies with relatively high dividend yields, lower price and earnings volatility.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF KNG– Up 2.1% over the past year; Yields 8.24% annually

The underlying Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index Monthly Series is designed to track the performance of a hypothetical buy-write strategy on optionable constituents of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index. The fund charges 74 bps in fees.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF QQQH – Up 5.3% over the past year; Yields 8.11% annually

The fund looks to offer tax-efficient monthly income through a data-driven option strategy on the Nasdaq-100, which houses the leading AI stocks.

Alerian MLP ETF AMLP – Up 7.6% over the past year, up 56% over the past five years; Yield 7.63% annually

The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure master limited partnerships that earn the majority of their cash flow from the transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.01% annually.

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Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP): ETF Research Reports

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD): ETF Research Reports

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI): ETF Research Reports

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.