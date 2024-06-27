FNV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $102.29 per share, with $149.0649 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.12.
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Institutional Holders of CDW
Institutional Holders of ARO
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