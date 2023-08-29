FNV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $143.25, changing hands as high as $143.68 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $109.70 per share, with $161.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.38.

