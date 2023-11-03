FNDE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.43, changing hands as high as $26.44 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.02 per share, with $28.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.41.

