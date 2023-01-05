FNDC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.27, changing hands as low as $31.16 per share. FNDC shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.32 per share, with $38.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.19.

