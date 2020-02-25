FNDA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDA ETF (Symbol: FNDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.23, changing hands as low as $38.18 per share. FNDA shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.277 per share, with $40.8751 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.10.

