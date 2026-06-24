FMC to Sell Newark Property for $114M, Use Proceeds to Cut Debt

FMC Corporation FMC has announced a framework agreement to sell its property in Newark, DE, for roughly $114 million in gross proceeds. The transaction remains subject to a due diligence period, closing conditions, and adjustments.On completion, FMC plans to lease back the facilities it currently operates under a separate lease agreement while also retaining ownership of its adjacent properties in Maryland.

The decision arrived as a part of FMC’s ongoing effort to optimize its asset base by liquidating underutilized real estate and using the proceeds to reduce debt. The company will maintain its operations to continue on its growth strategy. FMC’s Stine Research Center, which serves as the global headquarters for its R&D organization, will continue operating at the Newark site after the transaction. The company stated that its scientific infrastructure, R&D capabilities and core research activities will remain fully intact.

The Stine Research Center will continue to play a central role in advancing FMC’s innovation pipeline. The company will now reduce its underutilized space while improving the world-class facilities and infrastructure.

The transaction reflects FMC’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet while preserving investments that support long-term growth. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. However, FMC noted that the leaseback and operational terms are still in the preliminary stage of negotiations, and there is no guarantee that the transaction will ultimately be completed.

FMC shares have slumped 73.8% over the past year against the industry’s 3.9% growth.



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FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 148.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 13.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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