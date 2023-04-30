FMC (FMC) Declares $0.58 Dividend

FMC said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $123.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1441 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.38%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 131,491K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC is 145.34. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.61% from its latest reported closing price of 123.58.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,077MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,727K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,752K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 490.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,828K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 11.23% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,989K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,935K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 9.78% over the last quarter.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

