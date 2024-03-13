FMC Broadens Biologicals Crop Protection Platform in Canada

FMC Corporation FMC established a partnership in Canada with Novonesis, a leader in plant biosolutions. The agreement is part of FMC's strategy to expand its biologicals platform in important markets.



Staring Jun 1, 2024, FMC Canada will be the exclusive distributor of Novonesis' leading biosolution products for the 2025 growing season, including established brands such as TagTeam, Optimize, JumpStart, BioniQ, Cell-Tech, and Nitragin. Furthermore, the companies will pool their separate R&D resources to work on the development of breakthrough biological technology for Canadian farmers.



The partnership will take advantage of Novonesis' Plant Biosolutions Manufacturing and Research facility in Saskatoon, Canada, as well as FMC's extensive market knowledge and expertise in integrating biologicals with synthetic crop protection chemistry and precision agriculture technologies.



Over the past five years, FMC has released nearly 40 biological products in 24 countries, including Accudo biostimulant, Provilar biofungicide, and Avodigen seed treatment, making it one of the few companies with a complete global presence. FMC's geographic footprint, combined with its core portfolio, market access, and complementary technologies, positions the company as a leading global provider of integrated solutions to assist growers in feeding the world sustainably.



Shares of FMC have lost 46.9% over the past year compared with a 6.3% decline of its industry.



FMC, in its fourth-quarterearnings call said that it expects full-year 2024 revenues between $4.50 billion and $4.70 billion, indicating a 2.5% increase at the midpoint compared to 2023, mainly fueled by new product growth in the second half. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $900 million and $1.05 billion, flat at the midpoint compared to the prior year, with headwinds in the first half offset by second-half tailwinds. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $3.23-$4.41 per share, up 1% year over year at the midpoint due to lower interest expense and D&A. Full-year free cash flow is anticipated to be in the range of $400 million-$600 million, driven by the rebuilding of payables and lower inventory.

