Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a significant share buyback program, redeeming a total of 14,196 of its ordinary shares across multiple U.S. trading venues, with prices ranging from $261.52 to $266.05 per share. This move is part of Flutter’s larger plan to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of shares by March 2025, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback was executed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, reducing Flutter’s total ordinary shares to 178,113,292.
For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New AI Push Proves Little Help to BlackBerry (TSE:BB)
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.