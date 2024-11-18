Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a significant share buyback program, redeeming a total of 14,196 of its ordinary shares across multiple U.S. trading venues, with prices ranging from $261.52 to $266.05 per share. This move is part of Flutter’s larger plan to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of shares by March 2025, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback was executed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, reducing Flutter’s total ordinary shares to 178,113,292.

For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.