Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program

November 18, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a significant share buyback program, redeeming a total of 14,196 of its ordinary shares across multiple U.S. trading venues, with prices ranging from $261.52 to $266.05 per share. This move is part of Flutter’s larger plan to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of shares by March 2025, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback was executed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, reducing Flutter’s total ordinary shares to 178,113,292.

