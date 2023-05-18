Flushing Financial (FFIC) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Flushing Financial said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 9.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.07%, a decrease of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 22,742K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from its latest reported closing price of 10.74.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is 235MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,565K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,049K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 761K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 715K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

