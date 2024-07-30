Is Fluor (FLR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fluor (FLR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fluor is one of 90 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fluor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FLR has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fluor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Dycom Industries (DY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 54.7%.

In Dycom Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fluor belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.5% this year, meaning that FLR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +55.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Fluor and Dycom Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

