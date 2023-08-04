Fluor Corp. Raises Full Year Adj. EPS Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) increased its full year adjusted EPS guidance from $1.50 to $1.90 to a range of $2.00 to $2.30. The company also tightened its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from the previous range of $450 to $600 million to an updated range of $500 to $600 million. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for 2026.

Second quarter earnings came in at $61 million, or $0.35 per share compared with $66 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $0.76 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.30 billion last year.

Shares of Fluor are up 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.