Fluence Energy Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fluence Energy FLNC is set to release fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a loss of 5 cents on revenues of $761.9 million.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the clean energy company’s results in the September quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at FLNC’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Arlington, VA-basedprovider of battery energy storage systems, software and services for renewable and grid applications beat the consensus mark, backed by disciplined execution across projects and supply-chain operations.

FLNC had reported a loss per share of 16 cents, 2 cents narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues of $464.9 million came in 21.7% below the Zacks Consensus Estimate after roughly $80 million of shipments slipped into the third quarter because of customs delays in Vietnam and loading-equipment shortages in Spain.

Fluence Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, met in one and missed in the other. This is depicted in the graph below:

Fluence Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fluence Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fluence Energy, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 600% decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, however, suggests a 26.4% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Fluence's Energy Storage Products & Solutions business is likely to have been the primary growth driver in fiscal third-quarter 2026. Management reported order intake of nearly $2 billion through May 6, including more than $600 million booked during the third quarter to date, while backlog reached a record $5.6 billion. The company also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $3.2-$3.6 billion and indicated that production remained on plan, with roughly 70% of annual revenues expected in the second half. These factors could lift segment revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment's revenues is $636 million, above the year-ago sales of $584 million.

Fluence Energy's Services business is likely to have provided another source of support for fiscal third-quarter results through its expanding recurring revenue base. Assets under management increased to 6.3 GW, while contracted backlog rose 10% to 7.7 GW and the pipeline expanded 15% to 33.7 GW. A larger installed base generally supports higher maintenance and operational service activity, which could have contributed to revenue stability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services revenues stands at $27.2 million compared to $16.9 million a year ago.

Fluence's Digital Applications & Solutions business is likely to have remained a modest headwind during the fiscal third quarter. Although contracted backlog improved 19% to 14.4 GW, the digital pipeline declined 16% to 53.5 GW, pointing to slower growth in future software opportunities. That softer pipeline could limit near-term revenue conversion and weigh on the segment's performance.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Fluence Energy is likely to beat estimates in the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -68.75%.

Zacks Rank: FLNC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Fluence Energy, here are some firms that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

Calumet, Inc. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +169.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 7.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales of Calumet indicates 6.3% growth. Valued at around $3.9 billion, CLMT has gained 173.2% in a year.

Alpha Cognition Inc. ACOG has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales of Alpha Cognition indicates 118.9% growth. Valued at around $180.3 million, ACOG is down 7.3% in a year.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 12.

Sky Harbour beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 84.8%. Valued at around $818.9 million, SKYH has gained 11.5% in a year.

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Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.