FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schulz To Step Down

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth said that its Group chief executive officer,Thomas Schulz, has decided to take a role outside of the company, and will therefore step down as FLSmidth's chief executive officer by end of 2021.

FLSmidth has appointed Mikko Keto as chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2022. He joined FLSmidth in January 2021 as President of FLSmidth's Mining business and member of Group Executive Management.

After the handover of roles at the new year, Thomas Schulz will stay on with FLSmidth through end of February 2022 to support any remaining transition actions, FLSmidth said.

