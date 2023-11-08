FLJP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FLJP ETF (Symbol: FLJP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.31, changing hands as low as $26.15 per share. FLJP shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLJP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.53 per share, with $28.3375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.