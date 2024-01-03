FLEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Flex Ltd (Symbol: FLEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.51, changing hands as low as $22.51 per share. Flex Ltd shares are currently trading down about 24.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLEX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.4401 per share, with $30.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.27.

