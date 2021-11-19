FLEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Flex Ltd (Symbol: FLEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.05, changing hands as low as $17.74 per share. Flex Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLEX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.64 per share, with $20.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.78.

