Flanigan`s Enterprises (BDL) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Flanigan`s Enterprises said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.45 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=136).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flanigan`s Enterprises. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDL is 0.02%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 52K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDL by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 31K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDL by 10.37% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cito Capital Group holds 19K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 14K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flanigan`s Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flanigan’s is a laidback family-run restaurant anchored by a commitment to exceptional food and drink, warm hospitality, great value, and good fun. A beloved South Florida institution since 1959, the Flanigan’s name is pretty much synonymous with good times. Flanigan’s welcomes guests from near and far every day of the year, serving continuously from lunch to late night. The founding vision of Joe “Big Daddy” Flanigan – a come one, come all, home-away-from-home for friends old and new – is alive and well today. Over the years, Flanigan’s evolved from popular Big Daddy’s lounges and liquor stores into a group of over 20 restaurants. An appreciation for shared meals with family and friends is at the heart of the Flanigan’s experience. Flanigan’s is very much a local neighborhood spot, and we exist to serve each community in which we make our home. The design of our bars and restaurants is all about the island vibes and saltwater adventures that reflect our deep South Florida roots. Our walls are lined with memories of family and friends playing in their natural nautical element – fishing, diving, beaching, and boating.

