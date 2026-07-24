Flagstar Bank Swings To Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG), a regional financial services company and commercial bank, on Friday reported net income in the second quarter of full year 2026 compared with loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $26 million compared with loss of $78 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.01 versus $0.01 last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $23 million compared with loss of $60 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.05 versus loss per share of $0.14

Interest income declined to $976 million from $1.14 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income increased to $76 million from $77 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Flagstar Bank is 1.36% lesser at $14.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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