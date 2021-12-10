FIZZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.18, changing hands as low as $41.62 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.6206 per share, with $196.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.70.

