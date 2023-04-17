FIXD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: FIXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.92, changing hands as low as $44.86 per share. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIXD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.8476 per share, with $48.1872 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.84.
