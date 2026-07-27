FIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Demand and Capacity

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize sustained technology demand, expanding modular capacity and strong project execution. Management entered the second half with record backlog and no reported slowdown among major data center customers.

The company also outlined substantial capital spending to support contracted demand while maintaining a disciplined approach to new facilities and project selection.

FIX Sees Demand Holding Firm

CEO Brian Lane said demand remained strong, particularly in technology markets, as the company continued booking projects with favorable margins and working conditions. Management expects strong performance through the remainder of 2026 and continued success into 2027.

CFO William George said same-store revenues grew 44% during the quarter. He projected full-year 2026 same-store revenue growth in the mid-to-high 30% range, reflecting tougher comparisons during the second half.

The quarter provided solid financial context for that outlook. Earnings of $12.53 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.38 by 20.70%, while revenues of $3.26 billion topped the $2.94 billion consensus by 11.00%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems Builds Record Backlog

President Trent McKenna said backlog reached a record $14.1 billion, increasing $5.9 billion year over year and $1.6 billion sequentially. Same-store backlog was 69% higher than a year earlier.

Technology generated 58% of first-half revenues, up from 40% in the prior-year period. Industrial customers, including technology clients, represented 75% of revenues.

Management attributed the backlog expansion to strong bookings across construction and modular operations. George said modular bookings exceeded the segment’s quarterly revenue conversion by about $510 million.

FIX Expands Modular Footprint

McKenna said Comfort Systems had more than 3.5 million square feet of modular production capacity. Management expects capacity to exceed 4 million square feet by year-end and reach about 5 million by late summer 2027.

The planned expansion supports current customers and existing orders rather than speculative demand. McKenna said additional facilities require meaningful multiyear customer commitments.

During the Q&A, management added that pilot contracts with frontier laboratories and colocation providers could broaden the customer base. Any substantial programs from those customers would require capacity beyond the expansion already announced.

Comfort Systems Defends Margin Quality

George said the gross margin rose to 25.9% from 23.5% a year earlier. Mechanical margin increased to 25.6%, while electrical margin reached 26.4%.

A Goldman Sachs analyst questioned the effect of favorable project-estimate revisions. George said gains have historically reflected prudent initial accounting, strong pricing and successful execution, although the quarter’s revisions were larger than usual.

Management stressed that larger projects require caution before recognizing profits. Lane credited skilled tradespeople and field execution for projects outperforming initial expectations.

FIX Plans Heavy but Disciplined Investment

George maintained capital expenditure expectations near 5% of revenues as the company purchases and equips production buildings. Investments include robotics, paint systems, turntables and specialized cutting equipment.

He said modular investments have produced rapid paybacks, supporting continued expansion where customer commitments justify the spending. Management recently favored owning facilities to retain greater operational control.

Capital allocation will also include acquisitions and potential share repurchases. The company ended the quarter with more than $1.8 billion of net cash after acquisition spending and major capital investments.

Comfort Systems Explains Cash Surge

Free cash flow approached $1 billion in the quarter. George attributed the performance to advance customer payments, favorable payment terms and strong project execution rather than a single unusual item.

Management said customers are paying to secure scarce capacity, particularly for large and modular projects. McKenna described advance payments as evidence of strong counterparties and the value customers place on locking in production.

George cautioned that cash flow should converge with net income plus noncash expenses over time. Still, he characterized the quarter’s broad-based cash generation as evidence of healthy projects and satisfied customers.

FIX Maintains a Confident Operating Posture

Management remained confident despite analyst questions about data center opposition and potential construction moratoriums. Executives said major customers continue to plan capacity additions and showed no reduction in demand.

Comfort Systems intends to remain selective, accepting only work it can staff and execute effectively. Its priorities remain expanding contracted capacity, protecting project economics and converting the growing installed base into future service opportunities.

Zacks Signals Present a Mixed Picture

FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Growth Score of A and VGM Score of B indicate favorable growth characteristics and a solid combined profile, while its Value Score of D and Momentum Score of D show weaker readings in those styles.

The Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with A and B representing stronger grades. The current combination supports a balanced view rather than a conclusive signal, and the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the newly reported results.





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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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