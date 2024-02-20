FIVN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.72, changing hands as low as $70.30 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $51.005 per share, with $92.3999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.81.

