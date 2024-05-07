News & Insights

FIS Issues Medium-term Outlook

May 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - FIS (FIS) announced financial growth targets for the years 2025 and 2026, including: adjusted revenue growth of 4.5-5.5% annually; adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 40-60 basis points annually; adjusted earnings per share growth of 9-12% annually; and total return of 11-14% annually.

On Monday, FIS increased its goal to repurchase at least $4.0 billion of shares by year-end 2024, up from its previous goal of $3.5 billion. The company expects to return approximately $4.8 billion to shareholders in 2024. In 2025 and 2026, the company expects share repurchases of $0.8 billion to $1.2 billion annually, with total returns of $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion.

