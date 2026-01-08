FirstEnergy Extends $450 Mln Senior Notes Exchange Offer To January 21

Markets
(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday said its subsidiary FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC has extended its offer to exchange up to $450 million of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2033 for an equal amount of newly registered 4.750% senior notes due 2033.

The exchange offer which was originally set to expire on January 7, has been extended to January 21.

As of January 7, holders had tendered $449.48 million of the outstanding notes, representing about 99.88% of the total principal amount eligible for exchange.

On Wednesday, FirstEnergy closed trading 0.62% lesser at $44.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.

