FirstCash Appoints CEO Rick Wessel As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an operator of pawn stores, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, Rick L. Wessel, as Executive Chairman, with effect from January 1, 2027.

Daniel R. Feehan, the current Chairman of the Board, will retire from his role and continue to serve as a member of the Board.

FirstCash has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, T. Brent Stuart as CEO with effect from the same day.

In conjunction with these changes, the company expects to ink new three-year employment deals in January 2027 with Wessel and Stuart along with R. Douglas Orr, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Wessel has served as CEO of FirstCash since 2006 and as a director since 1992. Stuart had worked as CEO of Cash America International at the time of its merger with FirstCash in 2016. He joined the combined company as COO in 2016 after consummation of the merger.

FirstCash will release its second-quarter earnings report on July 23.

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