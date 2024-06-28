Is First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $1.16 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. FTA seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Value Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.60% for this ETF, which makes it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Utilities and Materials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) accounts for about 1.13% of the fund's total assets, followed by Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 10.28% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 4.19% and it's up approximately 13.80% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/28/2024), respectively. FTA has traded between $61.60 and $76.38 during this last 52-week period.

FTA has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 16.91% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.66 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $115.12 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

