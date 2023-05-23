First Pacific Co. - ADR (FPAFY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

First Pacific Co. - ADR said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.89%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Pacific Co. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAFY is 0.01%, a decrease of 53.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.02% to 427K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Pacific Co. - ADR is 1.87. The forecasts range from a low of 1.86 to a high of $1.93. The average price target represents an increase of 0.79% from its latest reported closing price of 1.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Pacific Co. - ADR is 10,365MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 62.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 34.55% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 43.57% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 60K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.