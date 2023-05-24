First Niles Financial (FNFI) Declares $0.06 Dividend

First Niles Financial said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 3.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

