First Internet Bancorp Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - First Internet Bancorp (INBK) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.193 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $5.77 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Internet Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $0.193 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

First Internet Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.193 Mln. vs. $5.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.67 last year.

