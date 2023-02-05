FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (FFNW) Declares $0.13 Dividend

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 4.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.49% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST is $18.55. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.49% from its latest reported closing price of $15.27.

The projected annual revenue for FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST is $51MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, a decrease of 7.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FFNW is 0.0665%, an increase of 17.9333%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 4,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 548,482 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575,008 shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 8.84% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 260,150 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,131 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 212,598 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,171 shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 24.70% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 192,851 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,758 shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 2.77% over the last quarter.

First Financial Northwest Background Information

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking officesThe Company is a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

