First Busey (BUSE) Declares $0.24 Dividend

First Busey said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.12%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 33,308K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Busey is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.90% from its latest reported closing price of $19.48.

The projected annual revenue for First Busey is $508MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baldrige Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 908K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 14.30% over the last quarter.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 171K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 71.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 7.15% over the last quarter.

First Busey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cummins-American Corp. is the holding company for Glenview State Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1921 - currently with nearly 150 associates and seven branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Glenview State Bank is committed to personal service and honest solutions, by being actively involved in the communities it serves.

