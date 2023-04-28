First Bancorp PR (FBP) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Bancorp PR said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 7.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp PR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 203,160K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp PR is 14.38. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.34% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp PR is 886MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,109K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 11,126K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 14.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,507K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,156K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,695K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,290K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 18.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,698K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,687K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 13.96% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp PR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

