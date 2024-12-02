News & Insights

Stocks

FireFly Metals Expands Resources and Eyes Growth

December 02, 2024 — 10:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FireFly Metals, led by executives with a strong track record, is poised for rapid growth with a 42% increase in its metal resources, reaching 1.2 million tonnes at a 2% copper equivalent. Benefiting from exceptional infrastructure and a favorable mining jurisdiction, the company is strategically positioned to build a world-class mining operation. Investors might find FireFly’s ambitious expansion plans and experienced leadership particularly enticing.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNXMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.