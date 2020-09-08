Fireblocks, X-Margin Partner to Offer Institutions Cross Margin Trading in Crypto Derivatives
Digital asset infrastructureÂ provider Fireblocks has teamed with X-Margin, a distributed clearing and settlement platform, in a bid to boost institutional offerings in the crypto derivatives market.
- Announced Tuesday, the firms will leverage privacy-enhancing zero-knowledge proof technology to enable institutional trading firms to cross-margin and bilaterally trade derivatives âwithout compromising security,â X-Margin CEO Darshan Vaidya said.
- Trading bilateral derivatives using X-Marginâs system allows investors to benefit from trading at different venues from one pool of collateral.
- This can potentially drive down costs by removing the need for a central middleman to verify positions.
- It would further reduce the counterparty risk associated by holding funds on multiple exchanges to service derivatives contracts.
- Fireblocks said the new partnership would enable the trading of digital asset derivatives using any form of collateral.
- According to the announcement, JST Capital, global crypto firm XBTO and digital asset investment company LedgerPrime became the first customers to successfully trade using X-Marginâs distributed clearing network.
- Fireblocks recently joined forces with blockchain analytics firm Elliptic to automate anti-money laundering compliance for their shared institutional clients.
- In 2019, the firm raised $16 million in Series A funding from investors including Cyberstarts, Tenaya Capital, and Eight Roads, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International.
See also: Fireblocks Claims Exchange Program Enables Zero-Confirmation Crypto Deposits
