Finward Bancorp Reports Significant Decrease in Q1 2025 Net Income to $456,000

Finward Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $456k, down significantly from prior quarters, amid economic uncertainty.
Quiver AI Summary
Finward Bancorp reported a significant decline in net income for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $456,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $9.3 million, or $2.17 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. The decline was attributed to several factors, including seasonal impacts on operating expenses and non-interest income, although there was an improvement in non-performing loans. The bank's net interest margin increased to 2.95% driven primarily by reduced deposit costs following Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Total deposits decreased slightly, while non-interest-bearing deposits rose. The bank maintained a strong liquidity position with $697 million available and continued to focus on capital and credit quality amidst economic uncertainty. Operating expenses rose slightly due to increased compensation, but efforts to improve efficiency are ongoing.
Potential Positives
- Net interest margin increased to 2.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, improved from 2.79% in the previous quarter, indicating better profitability from interest-earning assets.
- Non-performing loans decreased by 9.1% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting improved asset quality and effective management of credit risk.
- The Bank's tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio improved to 8.48%, indicating a strong capital position that exceeds regulatory requirements.
- Despite a decrease in net income, the Bancorp's tangible book value per share increased to $29.55, showcasing a positive trend in equity value for shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the quarter decreased significantly to $456 thousand from $2.1 million in the previous quarter and $9.3 million from the same quarter last year, indicating a concerning downward trend in profitability.
- Return on equity dropped sharply to 1.17% from 5.39% in the previous quarter and 24.97% a year ago, reflecting deteriorating financial performance and potential investor dissatisfaction.
- Noninterest income also saw a dramatic reduction to $2.23 million from $3.73 million in the previous quarter and $13.48 million in the same quarter last year, raising concerns about the company's ability to generate revenue outside of net interest income.
FAQ
What were Finward Bancorp's net income results for Q1 2025?
Finward Bancorp reported a net income of $456 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.
How did asset quality change for Finward Bancorp?
Non-performing loans decreased to $12.5 million at March 31, 2025, down from $13.7 million at December 31, 2024.
What is the current net interest margin for Finward Bancorp?
The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 2.81%, an increase from 2.65% in Q4 2024.
How did deposits change for Finward Bancorp?
Deposits totaled $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, a slight decrease of $10.2 million from December 31, 2024.
What is the allowance for credit losses at Finward Bancorp?
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $17.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FNWD Insider Trading Activity
$FNWD insiders have traded $FNWD stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAROLYN M. BURKE has made 5 purchases buying 3,200 shares for an estimated $85,247 and 0 sales.
- BENJAMIN J BOCHNOWSKI (President, CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 2,178 shares for an estimated $62,164 and 0 sales.
- BENJAMIN LOUIS SCHMITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 1,909 shares for an estimated $53,769 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT W. YOUMAN purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $38,864
- MARTIN P ALWIN has made 2 purchases buying 911 shares for an estimated $24,331 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT T LOWRY (Executive Vice President) purchased 56 shares for an estimated $1,782
- TODD M. SCHEUB (Executive Vice President) purchased 43 shares for an estimated $1,371
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FNWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FNWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 9,644,355 shares (+2718.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,102,819
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 33,036 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $928,641
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 11,955 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,055
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 9,202 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,668
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 7,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,057
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 5,242 shares (+60.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,352
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,098 shares (+37.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,194
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MUNSTER, Ind., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $456 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and as compared to $9.3 million or $2.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Performance Ratios
Quarter ended,
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Return on equity
1.17
%
5.39
%
1.60
%
0.39
%
24.97
%
Return on assets
0.09
%
0.41
%
0.12
%
0.03
%
1.77
%
Tax adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)
2.95
%
2.79
%
2.66
%
2.67
%
2.57
%
Noninterest income / average assets
0.43
%
0.72
%
0.55
%
0.50
%
2.57
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
2.81
%
2.75
%
2.80
%
2.79
%
2.86
%
Efficiency ratio
93.11
%
87.20
%
97.32
%
98.56
%
59.41
%
“Margin continued to expand in the first quarter as deposits repriced lower, continuing the trend we have seen over the past year. With economic uncertainty potentially increasing, we are maintaining our focus on capital and credit quality. Non-performing loans improved in the first quarter, and our Provision for Credit Loss was driven by model-related factors that reflect the broader trends we see in the economy. Seasonal and timing factors impacted operating expense and non-interest income, and we see opportunity in both areas as the year moves forward,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, CEO. “Our team remains focused on continued improvement in operating results, and on serving our customers and communities.”
Highlights of the current period include:
Net Interest Margin -
The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 2.81%, compared to 2.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 2.95%, compared to 2.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increased net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 is primarily the result of reduced deposit and borrowing costs as a result of the Federal Reserve’s reduction of federal funds rates during the last four months of 2024. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.
Funding -
As of March 31 2025, deposits totaled $1.8 billion, a decrease of $10.2 million, or 0.6% compared to December 31, 2024, which also totaled $1.8 billion. As of March 31, 2025, non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $281.5 million, an increase of $18.1 million or 6.9%, compared to December 31, 2024. Core deposits totaled $1.2 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 68.9% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $544.8 million, compared to $560.3 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $15.5 million or 2.8%. The decline in total portfolio deposits is primarily related to cyclical flows and continued adjustments to deposit pricing. The increase in non-interest-bearing deposits is primarily attributable to inflows of business-related checking deposits after year-end. In addition, as of March 31, 2025, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $101.7 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities.
As of March 31, 2025, 72% of our deposits are fully FDIC insured, and another 9% are further backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund. The Bancorp’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, contractual loan repayments, and access to diversified borrowing sources. As of March 31, 2025, the Bancorp had available liquidity of $697 million including borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities.
Securities Portfolio -
Securities available for sale balances decreased by $3.5 million to $330.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $333.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in securities available for sale was primarily due to continued portfolio runoff. Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") was $58.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $58.1 million on December 31, 2024, a decline of $160.4 thousand, or 0.3%. The yield on the securities portfolio increased to 2.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 2.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Management did not execute any securities sale transactions during the quarter.
Lending -
The Bank’s aggregate loan portfolio totaled $1.5 billion on both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Bank originated $36.7 million in new commercial loans, compared to $25.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio represents 79.1% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.6% commercial-related credits. At March 31, 2025, the Bancorp’s portfolio loan balances in commercial real estate owner occupied properties totaled $236.9 million or 15.7% of total loan balances and commercial real estate non-owner-occupied properties totaled $302.8 million or 20.1% of total loan balances. Of the $302.8 million in commercial real estate non-owner-occupied properties balances, loans collateralized by office buildings represented $40.4 million or 2.7% of total loan balances.
Asset Quality -
At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans totaled $12.5 million, compared to $13.7 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 9.1%. The Bank’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.84% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.69% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2024. Management maintains a vigilant oversight of nonperforming loans through proactive relationship management.
The allowance for credit losses (ACL) on loans totaled $17.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.20% of total loans receivable, compared to $16.9 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.12% of total loans receivable, an increase of $1 million or 6.2%. The Bank’s unused commitment reserve, included in other liabilities, totaled $2.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.7 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $622 thousand or 22.7%.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a net provision for credit loss expense totaling $454 thousand based on historical loss rate updates, migration of loan and unfunded commitment segment balances, and other factors within the Bank’s ACL modeling. The first quarter’s provision expense consisted of a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $623 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on unused commitments. The decrease in the Bank’s unused commitment reserve was primarily due to lower loss rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs, totaled $32.7 thousand, compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.1 million, or a decline of 97.2%. The ACL as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 143.8% at March 31, 2025 compared to 123.1% at December 31, 2024.
Operating Expenses
-
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 2.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in non-interest expenses quarter over quarter was primarily attributable to increased compensation and benefit expenses offset by reduced data processing and marketing expenses. The Bank remains focused on identifying additional operating efficiencies and third-party expense reductions. Compensation and benefits expense is up 3.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to annual merit-based salary increases during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Capital Adequacy
-
As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 8.48%, an improvement of 0.01% compared to 8.47% at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s capital continues to exceed all applicable regulatory capital requirements as set forth in 12 C.F.R. § 324. The Bancorp’s tangible book value per share was $29.55 at March 31, 2025, up from $29.48 as of December 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible common equity to total assets was 6.26% at March 31, 2025, up from 6.17% as of December 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share increased to $43.02 as of March 31, 2025, from $42.94 as of December 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for other accumulated comprehensive losses, tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets, and tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.
Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Bancorp also provides certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible common equity/total assets, tax-adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. The adjusted net interest income and tax-adjusted net interest margin measures recognize the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in domestic and international trade policies, including tariffs and other non-tariff barriers, and the effects of such changes on the Bank and its customers; the Bank’s ability to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the previously disclosed consent order and memorandum of understanding entered into between the Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions (“DFI”), or to demonstrate compliance to the satisfaction of the FDIC and/or DFI within prescribed time frames; the Bank’s agreement under the memorandum of understanding to refrain from paying cash dividends without prior regulatory approval; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; the aggregate effects of inflation experienced in recent years; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, regulatory actions by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Bancorp’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to the Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, The Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.
In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
CONTACT SHAREHOLDER SERVICES
(219) 853-7575
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Performance Ratios
Quarter ended,
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Return on equity
1.17%
5.39%
1.60%
0.39%
24.97%
Return on assets
0.09%
0.41%
0.12%
0.03%
1.77%
Yield on loans
5.25%
5.27%
5.22%
5.11%
5.02%
Yield on security investments
2.38%
2.34%
2.37%
2.43%
2.37%
Total yield on earning assets
4.71%
4.74%
4.70%
4.64%
4.52%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.17%
2.41%
2.47%
2.37%
2.36%
Cost of repurchase agreements
3.35%
3.65%
4.04%
3.86%
3.88%
Cost of borrowed funds
4.12%
4.31%
4.56%
4.95%
4.62%
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.28%
2.53%
2.63%
2.55%
2.53%
Tax adjusted net interest margin
1
2.95%
2.79%
2.66%
2.67%
2.57%
Noninterest income / average assets
0.43%
0.72%
0.55%
0.50%
2.57%
Noninterest expense / average assets
2.81%
2.75%
2.80%
2.79%
2.86%
Efficiency ratio
93.11%
87.20%
97.32%
98.56%
59.41%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.69%
0.74%
0.73%
0.61%
0.64%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.84%
0.91%
0.92%
0.75%
0.78%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
143.84%
123.10%
134.12%
161.17%
159.12%
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable
1.20%
1.12%
1.23%
1.22%
1.25%
Basic earnings per share
$0.11
$0.49
$0.14
$0.03
$2.18
Diluted earnings per share
$0.11
$0.49
$0.14
$0.03
$2.17
Stockholders' equity / total assets
7.44%
7.35%
7.69%
7.16%
7.32%
Book value per share
$35.10
$35.10
$36.99
$34.45
$35.17
Closing stock price
$29.10
$28.11
$31.98
$24.52
$24.60
Price to earnings per share ratio
68.08
14.25
56.21
182.60
2.82
Dividends declared per common share
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
$0.12
Non-GAAP Performance Ratios
Quarter ended,
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net interest margin - tax equivalent
2.95%
2.79%
2.66%
2.67%
2.57%
Tangible book value per diluted share
$29.55
$29.48
$31.28
$28.67
$29.30
Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCL
$43.02
$42.94
$42.47
$42.33
$42.36
Tangible common equity to total assets
6.26%
6.17%
6.51%
5.95%
6.09%
Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCL
9.12%
8.99%
8.83%
8.79%
8.81%
(1) Tax adjusted net interest margin represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliation table section captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further disclosure regarding non-GAAP financial measures
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
(unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
Average Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
ASSETS
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
53,553
$
540
4.03
$
50,271
$
650
5.17
Federal funds sold
1,375
12
3.49
891
9
4.04
Securities available-for-sale
336,060
1,998
2.38
343,411
2,011
2.34
Loans receivable
1,498,312
19,655
5.25
1,504,233
19,802
5.27
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,547
136
8.31
6,547
123
7.51
Total interest earning assets
1,895,847
$
22,341
4.71
1,905,353
$
22,595
4.74
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
27,919
27,360
Allowance for credit losses
(16,946
)
(18,110
)
Other noninterest bearing assets
153,148
154,707
Total assets
$
2,059,968
$
2,069,310
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,481,377
$
8,044
2.17
$
1,465,198
$
8,811
2.41
Repurchase agreements
41,631
349
3.35
43,372
396
3.65
Borrowed funds
61,613
635
4.12
72,536
781
4.31
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,584,621
$
9,028
2.28
1,581,106
$
9,988
2.53
Non-interest bearing deposits
279,013
289,467
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
40,923
42,944
Total liabilities
1,904,557
1,913,517
Total stockholders' equity
155,411
155,793
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,059,968
$
2,069,310
Net interest income
$
13,313
$
12,607
Return on average assets
0.09
%
0.41
%
Return on average equity
1.17
%
5.39
%
Net interest margin (average earning assets)
2.81
%
2.65
%
Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent
2.95
%
2.79
%
Net interest spread
2.43
%
2.21
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.20x
1.21x
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Balance Sheet Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
18,563
$
17,883
$
23,071
$
19,061
$
16,418
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
52,829
52,047
48,025
63,439
54,755
Federal funds sold
975
654
553
707
607
Total cash and cash equivalents
72,367
70,584
71,649
83,207
71,780
Securities available-for-sale
330,127
333,554
350,027
339,585
346,233
Loans held-for-sale
2,849
1,253
2,567
1,185
667
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
1,491,696
1,508,976
1,508,242
1,506,398
1,508,251
Less: allowance for credit losses
(17,955
)
(16,911
)
(18,516
)
(18,330
)
(18,805
)
Net loans receivable
1,473,741
1,492,065
1,489,726
1,488,068
1,489,446
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,547
6,547
6,547
6,547
6,547
Accrued interest receivable
7,821
7,721
7,442
7,695
7,583
Premises and equipment
46,680
47,259
47,912
48,696
47,795
Foreclosed real estate
-
-
-
-
71
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
33,712
33,514
33,312
33,107
32,895
Goodwill
22,395
22,395
22,395
22,395
22,395
Other intangible assets
1,635
1,860
2,203
2,555
2,911
Other assets
41,840
43,947
40,882
44,027
43,459
Total assets
$
2,039,714
$
2,060,699
$
2,074,662
$
2,077,067
$
2,071,782
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
281,461
$
263,324
$
285,157
$
286,784
$
296,959
Interest bearing
1,468,923
1,497,242
1,463,653
1,469,970
1,450,519
Total
1,750,384
1,760,566
1,748,810
1,756,754
1,747,478
Repurchase agreements
45,053
40,116
43,038
42,973
41,137
Borrowed funds
56,657
65,000
85,000
85,000
90,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
35,813
43,603
38,259
43,709
41,586
Total liabilities
1,887,907
1,909,285
1,915,107
1,928,436
1,920,201
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par or stated value;
10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, no par or stated value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2025 - 4,324,485
December 31, 2024 - 4,313,698
-
-
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
70,132
70,034
69,916
69,778
69,727
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(58,244
)
(58,084
)
(48,241
)
(58,939
)
(56,313
)
Retained earnings
139,919
139,464
137,880
137,792
138,167
Total stockholders' equity
151,807
151,414
159,555
148,631
151,581
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,039,714
$
2,060,699
$
2,074,662
$
2,077,067
$
2,071,782
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended,
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Loans
$
19,655
$
19,802
$
19,660
$
19,174
$
18,879
Securities & short-term investments
2,686
2,793
2,812
2,953
3,105
Total interest income
22,341
22,595
22,472
22,127
21,984
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,045
8,812
8,946
8,610
8,794
Borrowings
983
1,176
1,520
1,463
1,410
Total interest expense
9,028
9,988
10,466
10,073
10,204
Net interest income
13,313
12,607
12,006
12,054
11,780
Provision for credit losses
454
(579
)
-
76
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
12,859
13,186
12,006
11,978
11,780
Noninterest income:
Fees and service charges
1,109
1,439
1,463
1,257
1,153
Wealth management operations
619
728
731
763
633
Gain on tax credit investment
67
1,236
-
-
-
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net
230
328
338
320
152
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
198
202
205
212
193
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate
-
(212
)
-
15
11,858
Loss on sale of securities, net
-
-
-
-
(531
)
Other
6
11
130
6
17
Total noninterest income
2,229
3,732
2,867
2,573
13,475
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
7,372
6,628
6,963
7,037
7,109
Occupancy and equipment
2,111
2,045
2,181
2,116
1,908
Data processing
1,039
1,202
1,165
1,135
1,170
Federal deposit insurance premiums
433
457
435
397
501
Marketing
86
220
209
212
158
Professional and outside services
1,260
1,341
1,251
1,257
1,557
Technology
454
509
602
507
625
Other
1,716
1,845
1,668
1,756
1,976
Total noninterest expense
14,471
14,247
14,474
14,417
15,004
Income before income taxes
617
2,671
399
134
10,251
Income tax expenses (benefit)
161
569
(207
)
(9
)
972
Net income
$
456
$
2,102
$
606
$
143
$
9,279
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.11
$
0.49
$
0.14
$
0.03
$
2.18
Diluted
$
0.11
$
0.49
$
0.14
$
0.03
$
2.17
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccruing loans
$
12,483
$
13,738
$
13,806
$
11,079
$
11,603
Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days
-
-
-
294
215
Securities in non-accrual
1,630
1,419
1,440
1,371
1,442
Foreclosed real estate
-
-
-
-
71
Total nonperforming assets
$
14,113
$
15,157
$
15,246
$
12,744
$
13,331
Allowance for credit losses (ACL):
ACL specific allowances for collateral dependent loans
$
259
$
284
$
1,821
$
1,327
$
1,455
ACL general allowances for loan portfolio
17,696
16,627
16,695
17,003
17,351
Total ACL
$
17,955
$
16,911
$
18,516
$
18,330
$
18,806
(Dollars in thousands)
Minimum Required To Be
(unaudited)
Minimum Required For
Well Capitalized Under Prompt
Actual
Capital Adequacy Purposes
Corrective Action Regulations
March 31, 2025
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
$178,036
11.02%
$72,679
4.50%
$104,981
6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
$178,036
11.02%
$96,906
6.00%
$129,207
8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
$198,107
12.27%
$129,207
8.00%
$161,509
10.00%
Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets
$178,036
8.48%
$84,019
4.00%
$105,023
5.00%
Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended,
(unaudited)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Calculation of tangible common equity
Total stockholder's equity
$
151,807
$
151,414
$
159,555
$
148,631
$
151,581
Goodwill
(22,395
)
(22,395
)
(22,395
)
(22,395
)
(22,395
)
Other intangibles
(1,635
)
(1,860
)
(2,203
)
(2,555
)
(2,911
)
Tangible common equity
$
127,777
$
127,159
$
134,957
$
123,681
$
126,275
Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
Tangible common equity
$
127,777
$
127,159
$
134,957
$
123,681
$
126,275
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
58,244
58,084
48,241
58,939
56,313
Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
186,021
$
185,243
$
183,198
$
182,620
$
182,588
Calculation of tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$
127,777
$
127,159
$
134,957
$
123,681
$
126,275
Shares outstanding
4,324,485
4,313,698
4,313,940
4,313,940
4,310,251
Tangible book value per diluted share
$
29.55
$
29.48
$
31.28
$
28.67
$
29.30
Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
186,021
$
185,243
$
183,198
$
182,620
$
182,588
Shares outstanding
4,324,485
4,313,698
4,313,940
4,313,940
4,310,251
Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
43.02
$
42.94
$
42.47
$
42.33
$
42.36
Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets
Tangible common equity
$
127,777
$
127,159
$
134,957
$
123,681
$
126,275
Total assets
2,039,714
2,060,699
2,074,662
2,077,067
2,071,782
Tangible common equity to total assets
6.26%
6.17%
6.51%
5.95%
6.09%
Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
186,021
$
185,243
$
183,198
$
182,620
$
182,588
Total assets
2,039,714
2,060,699
2,074,662
2,077,067
2,071,782
Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss
9.12%
8.99%
8.83%
8.79%
8.81%
Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin
Net interest income
$
13,313
$
12,607
$
12,006
$
12,054
$
11,780
Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans
670
674
678
677
699
Adjusted net interest income
$
13,983
13,281
12,684
12,731
$
12,479
Total average earning assets
1,895,847
1,905,353
1,910,731
1,906,998
1,945,501
Tax adjusted net interest margin
2.95%
2.79%
2.66%
2.67%
2.57%
Efficiency ratio
Total non-interest expense
$
14,471
$
14,247
$
14,474
$
14,417
$
15,004
Total revenue
15,542
16,339
14,873
14,627
25,255
Efficiency ratio
93.11%
87.20%
97.32%
98.56%
59.41%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.