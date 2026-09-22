A Nasdaq-managed intelligence platform purpose-built as an extension for Calypso that helps firms transform data from across their Calypso ecosystem into trusted, actionable intelligence for analytics, reporting, client services, and future innovation initiatives.
Introducing Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence: Making Your Data a Strategic Advantage
A purpose-built intelligence layer that unlocks new value from the Calypso platform
Key Takeaways
- Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence turns Calypso data into a governed, enterprise-grade foundation for analytics, reporting and AI-ready consumption.
- The platform helps firms master data across Calypso and external sources, empowering teams with faster access to trusted insights.
- Self-service reporting, BI and scalable client-facing insights can reduce dependency on custom development and improve responsiveness.
- A governed semantic layer, stable data models and audit-ready controls create the foundation needed to move from AI experimentation to production.
By Sophie Marnhier-Foy and Sean Dusselier, Nasdaq
Capital markets firms are navigating one of the most consequential modernization cycles in a generation. T+1 and T+0 settlement, the mainstreaming of digital assets and the arrival of practical AI in the front-to-back stack are reshaping how the industry operates. Across each of these shifts, one common thread has emerged: The firms best positioned to lead are those that can turn their operational, risk and capital markets data into a governed, accessible, enterprise-grade strategic asset.
The Nasdaq Calypso platform has long been trusted by the world's largest and most complex financial institutions to run their capital markets operations.
The opportunity now is to unlock this rich, high-value data to power deeper analytics, scalable client-facing insights and a unified, AI-ready data foundation that seamlessly connects with platforms, applications and services across the ecosystem.
That is exactly what Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence is built to do and here’s why it matters to our client community.
What Is Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence?
Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence is a purpose-built, Nasdaq-managed intelligence platform. It extends Calypso by unifying, governing and operationalizing enterprise data—including external data sources—into a trusted, AI-ready foundation that enables advanced analytics, self-service insights and scalable reporting.
Delivered as a managed extension of Calypso and available as a flexible SaaS offering, it works alongside existing Calypso deployments. There is no disruption to workflows and no impact to the processes that clients rely on today. It is designed to make Calypso data immediately more useful while complementing the Calypso dataset with ecosystem imported data from across front-office trading, risk, operations, client servicing and executive reporting.
In short: Calypso remains the mission-critical platform where the business runs. Calypso Intelligence is the augmented layer that unlocks what that data can do next.
Introducing Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence
Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence helps financial institutions unlock the full value of their capital markets ecosystem data through a modern, cloud-based data foundation.
In this video, Sophie Marnhier-Foy explores how organizations can improve data accessibility, streamline reporting and analytics, accelerate AI readiness, and drive greater business value from their technology investments.
Unlocking Data Opportunities: Three Strategic Outcomes
Calypso Intelligence delivers value through three connected outcomes, supporting a framework we've built with clients, for clients.
1) Master your data
Unify and govern Calypso data and imported data into a single, trusted foundation. Stabilize data models across Calypso upgrades so integrated downstream systems, reports and analytics remain consistent through every release cycle. Crystallize historical time series for additional reporting views and establish the type of governed, semantically rich foundation that’s required for AI, machine learning and future innovation.
2) Empower your teams
Put trusted data and insights directly into the hands of the business, enabling faster, more confident decision-making, shortening time to insight, and freeing technical capacity to focus on higher-value engineering work. Traders, risk officers, operations leads and business analysts can explore, model and act on data with confidence.
3) Engage your clients
Deliver client-facing reporting and insights at scale. Accelerate service and responsiveness with self-service access to and the delivery of customized reporting. Create differentiated, data-driven client experiences that strengthen relationships and open new commercial opportunities.
Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence Brochure
Learn more about Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence — purpose-built for Calypso and delivered as a managed extension of the platform. It is designed to transform raw operational data from across trades, positions, risk exposures, and cash flows into normalized, enriched, and AI-ready intelligence. This brochure explores the platform's core capabilities, open integration architecture, and how it is intended to help firms master their data, empower their teams, and engage their clients across the entire data lifecycle.Download the Brochure
What's Under the Hood?
Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence brings together six core capabilities that comprise a governed intelligence lifecycle—from ingestion, to modeling, to reporting, to AI-ready consumption.
|Capability
|What It Unlocks
|Modern data foundation
|A scalable, performant and native way to utilize Calypso's rich enterprise data sets, powered by the Calypso Intelligence data lake.
|Optimized data models
|Nasdaq-managed data models that remain consistent across Calypso upgrades — a stable integration point for every downstream system.
|ReportHQ — No-code reporting and distribution
|Business and technical users can build, manage, and distribute reports without custom development, with automated internal and external delivery.
|InsightsHQ — Self-service BI
|Plug-and-play dashboards and pre-packaged analytics that scale insight delivery across teams and clients.
|Governed, AI-ready architecture
|Consistent lineage, access controls and audit trails, with a semantic layer that provides the foundation for AI and agentic capabilities.
|Flexible deployment
|Delivered as a managed SaaS extension of Calypso for both on-prem and Capcloud deployments—accessible by the client's preferred infrastructure.
|Modern data foundation
|A scalable, performant and native way to utilize Calypso's rich enterprise data sets, powered by the Calypso Intelligence data lake.
Why Calypso Intelligence Matters for the Market
Calypso Intelligence isn't just a new capability—it reflects broader shifts that are accelerating across the capital markets industry.
From data extraction to data activation
The industry is moving beyond one-off extracts and custom pipelines. Firms need a governed intelligence layer that activates data across the enterprise consistently, at scale and with clear lineage.
From resource-constrained to business-empowered
Trusted data should not sit behind long request queues. Democratizing access with the right controls can become a competitive advantage across trading, risk, operations and client servicing.
From reporting to intelligence to AI
AI and agentic capabilities will only be as trustworthy as the data foundations underneath them. A governed, semantically rich, version-stable layer is the difference between AI experimentation and AI in production.
A New Chapter for Nasdaq Calypso Clients
The Nasdaq Calypso platform has long been where the world's most demanding capital markets operations run. With Calypso Intelligence, we're opening a new door: one where the depth and richness of Calypso data becomes a strategic asset for every function that touches it.
We invite Calypso clients, prospects, partners and the broader market to learn more about what it all means for your firm. Whether your priority is modernizing reporting, empowering your business teams or laying the foundation for AI, Calypso Intelligence is designed to meet you where you are—and take you further.
Sophie Marnhier-Foy and Sean Dusselier lead product strategy and go-to-market for Nasdaq Calypso Intelligence.
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FAQs
No. Calypso Intelligence is designed to work alongside and extend existing Calypso deployments, helping clients unlock greater value from their current investment while adding new intelligence and data capabilities.
Organizations can use Calypso Intelligence to accelerate access to insights, modernize reporting, empower business users with trusted data, improve client-facing services, and connect Calypso data more effectively across the enterprise.
Calypso Intelligence helps operations, risk, treasury, client services, analytics, and leadership teams work from a consistent and trusted view of data—enabling faster decisions, greater transparency, and reduced reliance on manual reporting processes.
Successful AI initiatives depend on trusted, governed, and well-connected data. Calypso Intelligence provides the governance, lineage, and semantic consistency needed to support advanced analytics, automation, and future AI-driven use cases with confidence.
Calypso Intelligence is built on proven capabilities that have been developed, refined, and battle-tested across Nasdaq and our broader Financial Technology portfolio. Clients benefit from a Nasdaq-managed platform that combines deep Calypso expertise, proven data and intelligence capabilities, ongoing product innovation—helping them accelerate outcomes with technology trusted across the financial industry.
Information set forth in this post contains forward-looking statements. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. Nasdaq Calypso is a product of Nasdaq’s Financial Technology business and is operationally independent and distinct from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC.
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