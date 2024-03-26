Fintech is Reshaping Advisor Recruiting

Commonwealth Financial Network has forged a strategic alliance with Succession Link, a specialized fintech platform focusing on M&A and succession planning, to revolutionize practice management. Through the integration of Succession Link's bespoke solution, advisors can now seamlessly identify compatible continuity and succession partners.

The imperative for advisor succession planning is underscored by Cerulli Associates, forecasting the retirement of 100,000 advisors overseeing $10 trillion in client assets within the next decade.

Commonwealth's consolidated platform not only streamlines access to practices for sale but also furnishes advisors with valuation tools, fostering succession planning activity. Succession Link's suite of features, including compatibility scoring and advanced messaging functionalities, aligns with the overarching goal of empowering financial professionals to navigate succession challenges adeptly.

Finsum: Technology tools will be changing the game in advisor recruiting as demographic shifts begin to hit the industry.

