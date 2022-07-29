Technology

Financial Market Cycles

Contributor
John Blank Zacks
Published

We have reached a critical inflection point where thinking about financial market cycles is a gripping trader and investor topic. That’s the latest thinking from our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. He’s here now to dive into this further.

1. How does this relate to the U.S. Stock Market?

2. What about the bond market?

3. Taking this a step further, does this impact the inverse relationship between the stock and bond markets?

4. Is this something investors need to focus on going forward and if so, why?

5. One thing investors have been focused on lately is the Q2 earnings season. Is that adding to current investor pessimism?

6. What is corporate America saying about our economy through their earnings?

7. What do you make of Big Tech earnings?

8. Let’s look at three major tech firms now, Broadcom AVGO, Prosus PROSY, and NetEase NTES.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on financial market cycles and Q2 2022 earnings. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTES AVGO PROSY

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular