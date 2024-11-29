Fin Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.

Fin Resources Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Jason Bontempo and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.

