Fin Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.
Fin Resources Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Jason Bontempo and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.
