Fin Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.

Fin Resources Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Jason Bontempo and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.

For further insights into AU:FIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

