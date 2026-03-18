Figma's Next Phase: AI Monetization and Platform-Wide Expansion

Figma FIG has evolved into a browser-based, collaborative design and product development platform that helps teams ideate, design, prototype and ship digital products in one environment. It is used by designers, developers and product stakeholders, with native artificial intelligence (AI) embedded across workflows.



Figma’s core value proposition is multiplayer creation in the browser. Teams can collaborate in real time as they move from concept to production, which keeps the platform positioned as a day-to-day workflow hub rather than a point tool. The company has also been building in native AI across its suite. That includes capabilities designed to connect design context to more automated building workflows, including an MCP server that links files to agentic coding in developers’ editors.

FIG’s Expanding Product Suite Across the Workflow

Figma Design remains the center of the platform, built around professional-grade design in the browser. From there, the suite stretches across adjacent stages of product work, supporting more roles and more use cases inside the same workspace.



The expansion includes FigJam for online whiteboarding and ideation, Dev Mode for developer handoff, and Figma Slides for presentation and alignment. In 2025, the portfolio broadened further with Figma Make for prompt-to-prototype creation, Figma Sites for design-to-web publishing, Figma Buzz for scaled marketing asset creation, and Figma Draw for advanced vector editing.



Management’s strategic emphasis is on deeper integration across Design, Make, and Dev Mode so that designers and developers operate from shared context. That integration is intended to increase engagement across roles as workflows move from early ideation through build and delivery.

Figma’s Seat-Based Plans and Who They Target

Figma monetizes primarily through per-seat subscriptions sold monthly or annually, using both self-service and direct sales channels. The seat structure is designed to broaden usage beyond designers while keeping entry points accessible for new teams.



Seat types are segmented by product access. The Viewer seat is free and enables file viewing and commenting. The Collab seat provides access to FigJam and Figma Slides. The Content seat adds Figma Buzz and the Figma Sites content management system, alongside FigJam and Slides. The Dev seat includes Dev Mode plus Buzz, Sites content management system, FigJam and Slides. The Full seat provides access to all offerings.



Plans ladder from Starter, which offers limited free access to stimulate adoption, to Professional for individuals and small teams, Organization for businesses with multiple teams, and Enterprise for businesses managing multiple products or brands.

FIG’s AI Credits Model and What Changes in March 2026

In 2025, Figma introduced AI credits across all seats, creating a shared mechanism for consuming artificial intelligence features across the suite. Starting in March 2026, the company plans to begin enforcing AI credit limits. Customers will have the option to purchase an additional AI credit subscription or choose a pay-as-you-go AI credit plan based on their needs.



Management expects a measured ramp as enforcement begins and more AI “surfaces” launch. The monetization framework is designed to align price with usage intensity through add-on credit packs and pay-as-you-go flexibility, while over time helping diversify revenue and offset AI inference costs as adoption scales.

Expansion and Enterprise Standardization Bodes Well for FIG

A key driver is enterprise standardization, with Figma increasingly used as a “system of record.” That dynamic supports expansion-led growth as usage extends beyond designers and more teams adopt the platform for shared workflows. Rising demand for governance and compliance add-ons further reinforces standardization.



Retention metrics underscore the expansion story. For customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), net dollar retention reached 136% with gross retention at 97%, signaling strong upsell alongside very low churn. Over the past eight quarters, net dollar retention for this cohort progressed from 125% in the first quarter of 2024 to 136% in the fourth quarter of 2025, with intermediate prints in the 130% to 134% range.



This expansion pattern also shows up in customer cohort growth. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Figma had 13,861 paid customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue and 1,405 paid customers with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, reflecting a broader base of large accounts to standardize and expand over time.

Figma Offers Q1 and 2026 Outlook

Figma expects its first-quarter 2026 revenues to be between $315 million and $317 million, implying year-over-year growth of 38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $316.1 million, suggesting 38.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 6 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days.



Figma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Figma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Figma, Inc. Quote

The company now projects its 2026 annual revenues between $1.366 billion and $1.374 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting 29.8% growth from 2025. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 23 cents down couple of cents over the past 30 days.



Figma projects its 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $100 million and $110 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Figma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Guidewire Software GWRE, HubSpot HUBS and Samsara IOT are some stocks worth buying in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Guidewire, HubSpot and Samsara is pegged at 12.6%, 18.6% and 44.2%, respectively. In terms of share price movement, Guidewire, HubSpot and Samsara have declined 20.3%, 33.4% and 4%, respectively, year to date.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.