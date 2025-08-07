Fidus (FDUS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 12%

Key Points Adjusted net investment income per share (non-GAAP) reached $0.57, surpassing the consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.52.

Total investment income (GAAP) rose 12.1% year over year to $39.97 million, topping expectations.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), a business development company focused on financing lower middle-market companies, released its Q2 2025 earnings results on August 7, 2025. The company reported adjusted net investment income (non-GAAP) of $0.57 per share, above the analyst consensus of $0.52 (non-GAAP). Total investment income (GAAP) reached $40.0 million, exceeding GAAP estimates of $37.42 million. Net asset value rose to $692.3 million as of Q2 2025. While realized investment losses (GAAP) increased, higher revenues and a larger portfolio underpinned a generally positive quarter, leading the Board to raise the third-quarter dividend.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted Net Investment Income, Non-GAAP) $0.57 $0.52 $0.57 0.0% Revenue (Total Investment Income, GAAP) $40.0 million $37.42 million $35.7 million 12.1% Net Investment Income $18.6 million N/A N/A Net Asset Value $692.3 million N/A N/A Net Asset Value per Share $19.57 $19.33 1.2%

Company Overview and Business Focus

Fidus Investment Corporation is structured as a business development company (BDC), providing debt and equity capital to smaller private companies in the United States. Its core business is investing in established, lower middle-market businesses, usually through senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments. The company works with target firms that have proven revenue streams and strong market positions.

Recently, Fidus has concentrated on growing its loan portfolio while controlling risk by focusing on first lien loans--those with repayment priority in case of borrower default. Key success factors include prudent portfolio management, access to lower-cost capital, and leveraging its advisor’s robust deal network. Compliance with regulatory frameworks such as BDC and Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) rules is also fundamental, since these allow Fidus to access SBA-backed financing.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

Fidus outperformed estimates for both non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue. Adjusted net investment income (non-GAAP) matched last year's level and exceeded analyst expectations by $0.05 per share (non-GAAP). The revenue figure of $40.0 million (GAAP) marked a 12.1% rise year over year. Interest income (GAAP) showed a moderate increase, while Fee and dividend income contributed more substantially to the growth in total investment income.

Total expenses increased 14.0% compared to the same quarter a year ago, a faster pace than revenue growth. Interest and financing expenses were a primary contributor to the rise in total expenses, reflecting higher borrowing costs and a larger pool of outstanding debt. Management and professional expense categories also rose.

The company invested $94.5 million in four new portfolio companies—E-PlanSoft, Laboratory Testing, Pronto Plumbing & Drain, and True Environmental. At quarter end, the investment portfolio included 92 companies at a fair value of $1.1 billion. Repayments and portfolio realizations totaled $109.3 million.

One notable event was the swing in net realized investment gains, with a realized loss of $7.6 million versus a gain of $9.2 million in Q2 2024. Such realized losses arise when Fidus exits investments at a price below their original cost. At the same time, unrealized gains partially offset this loss, and overall net asset value continued to rise.

The company continued to maintain ample liquidity, finishing with $91.2 million in cash and access to a $140 million undrawn credit facility. Fidus issued $20 million in new SBA debentures and redeemed $25 million in notes that were due in January 2026, all helping keep its weighted average interest rate on outstanding debt at 4.8%.

A total dividend of $0.54 per share was paid out. This included a base dividend of $0.43 and a $0.11 supplemental component. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, split between a $0.43 base and a $0.14 supplemental dividend.

Product Families and Portfolio Yields

Fidus primarily invests in senior secured loans and, less frequently, in mezzanine debt and equity positions, which are investments lower in the repayment hierarchy but offer higher returns. Senior secured loans are backed by the borrower’s assets and have priority over other types of debt in a default scenario. The portfolio remained well-diversified by company and sector, helping Fidus manage risk. The weighted average yield on debt investments, which measures the income generated per dollar invested, was 13.1%, down slightly from 13.3% at December 31, 2024. This small decline in yield—from 13.2% at March 31, 2025 to 13.1% at June 30, 2025—is reflected in the reported figures.

Management Outlook and Investor Focus

In its earnings release and conference call, management indicated ongoing plans to maintain active deal sourcing, even as market conditions in the lower middle-market segment remain subdued. The company aims to leverage its robust liquidity position and access to SBA-backed capital to pursue new investments and refinance upcoming debt maturities. The company’s spillover income—taxable income in excess of distributions—was estimated at $1.39 per share.

No explicit quantitative forward guidance was provided for future earnings or investment income. However, investors should watch expense growth versus income, ongoing levels of realized gains or losses, and further shifts in portfolio yield as key trends in upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

